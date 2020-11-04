ALBANY – The United States Marine Corps celebrated the 245th Birthday of the Corps Wednesday at Marine Corps Logistic Base-Albany with the traditional cake-cutting ceremony and a uniform pageant recognizing Marines who fought to preserve our freedom in the past and those that are currently serving.
The celebration recognizes the establishment of the Continental Marines by the Continental Congress on Nov. 10, 1775. On Nov. 1, 1921, by order of the 13th Commandant, Gen. John A Lejeune, this date has in times of peace and war served as a reminder of the honorable service of the Corps.
In his message to Marines at the base, Gen. David H. Berger, Commandant of the Marine Corps, said, “If there were a watchword for 2020, the shortlist would certainly include ‘change’, ‘uncertainty’ and ‘adoption.’ This new dynamic and uncertain environment has impacted how we recruit and train Marines, deploy aboardship, and even how we honor our Corps’ hallowed traditions. But adopting to change and uncertainty is nothing new for Marines. It is what we have done for 245 years and what is expected for us as the nation’s force-in-readiness. Where others see challenges, Marines see opportunities. We don’t take a knee. We will always be ready to answer the nation’s call, no matter the crisis.”
Col. Michael J. Fitzgerald, commanding officer of MCLB-Albany, recognized Scott Steiner, CEO of Phoebe Putney Health System, and the doctors, nurses, and health care professionals working at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany as the guests of honor for this year’s birthday celebration.
“We are in extraordinary times fighting this COVID pandemic while celebrating the Corps’ 245th birthday,” Fitzgerald said. “We will engage this enemy as we have previous ones by studying and facing it head-on, to gain knowledge and take all necessary precautions. The doctors, nurses, and health care professionals at Phoebe are helping our community navigate these challenging days.”
In recognizing MCLB accomplishments over the past year, Maj. Gen. Joseph f. Shrader said, “We certainly would not have been able to accomplish our mission without the selfless sacrifice, courage, and total dedication to duty put forth by medical professionals from Phoebe Putney, who are with us today.”
He described how he called Steiner, and a plan was developed to protect the men and women working at the base. With only a small clinic on base, Shrader said it was reassuring to know the Marines had Phoebe supporting them.
“As many of you know, our team at Phoebe was faced with what I consider the fight of our lives this year as we battled COVID-19,” Steiner said. “For us, it was no ordinary fight. As fate would have it, our little corner of the world became one of the hardest hit in the entire world. A hot spot in every sense of the word. Luckily, our team is pretty tough, too. As I am humbled to be here today in the presence and the memory of some of America’s greatest fighting men and women, I’m also humbled every single day by the courage, tenacity, creativity, and compassion I see in the men and women who make up our Phoebe family. Thirty of our more than 5,500 are here with us here today.”
Steiner went onto explain that the fight against COVID was obviously a full team effort requiring the courage and sacrifice of everyone employed at Phoebe.
“But we couldn’t do it alone,” he said. “When we were stretched to the point where we desperately needed a hand, we didn’t have to look far. We made a call to the base, right here and you answered as you always do. Immediately, with professionalism, expertise, passion and commitment. Our Phoebe family owes each of you a debt of gratitude, both for how you protect our country and how you help care for our community.
“Thank you, Marines, from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support during this trying time. I’m humbled to stand before you today, and I’m honored to wish a happy 245th birthday to the United States Marine Corps. Oorah!”
