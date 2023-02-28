Marker commemorating 1868 Camilla Massacre unveiling shines spotlight on largely forgotten event

From left, Elyse Butler, marker manager for the Georgia Historical Society, Mitchell County Commission chairman Benjamin Hayward, pastor Charles Gilbert and Marvin Broadwater unveil a historical marker commemorating the Camilla Massacre at the Mitchell County Courthouse on Monday.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

CAMILLA – For more than 150 years, people have driven by or done business inside the Mitchell County Courthouse without knowing it was the site of one of the most grisly Reconstruction episodes in the state of Georgia.

That will be hard to do now after the Monday dedication of a historical marker on the lawn of the south side of the building giving an account of that day in 1868.

