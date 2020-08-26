Mask ordinance vote set for Tuesday by Albany City Commission

ALBANY -- A proposed citywide ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks in public to slow the transmission of the novel coronavirus is set for a vote on Tuesday by the Albany City Commission.
A recent decision by Gov. Brian Kemp to drop a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta and allow local governments to enact face mask ordinances under certain circumstances made the vote possible, City Attorney Nathan Davis said.
The rate of infection in Albany meets the threshold of at least 100 cases per 100,000 population set by the governor, City Manager Sharon Subadan told commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday.
“We’re probably at about 300 per 100,000 people” based on the latest report, she said. “We’ve been steady, but we’ve not been below that hundred for some time. We’re not seeing a huge reduction.”
Prior to the meeting, Davis presented a resolution that covers city properties. The commission previously passed a joint resolution with the Dougherty County Commission requiring the wearing of face masks that covered all government buildings.
The ordinance is broader and would require that individuals wear masks in public spaces, including stores.
If approved, it would be enforced by the Albany Police Department. The proposed ordinance instructs police to notify individuals of a violation and give the alternative of putting on a mask covering the face and nose or to leave the location
Those who refuse to comply could be issued a citation. A first offense carries a fine of $25, and second and subsequent violations are $50.
“Every effort shall be made to bring an individual into voluntary compliance with the terms of this ordinance prior to issuance of any notice of violation, including providing complimentary masks, explaining the importance of wearing facial coverings during this pandemic, and issuing verbal and written warnings,” according to the ordinance presented to commissioners.
The ordinance includes exceptions for dining at restaurants and for those engaged in outdoor activities in which others are not in close proximity and exemptions for a valid religious objections.
Voters could not be turned away from voting places for failure to wear a mask.
Mayor Bo Dorough, who announced the upcoming vote, said during a Wednesday telephone interview that he is in favor of the measure. On Tuesday, Commissioner B.J. Fletcher told The Herald that she could not support making masks mandatory, although she believes that the widespread wearing of masks is the only way for society and businesses to return to some sense of normalcy.
“I think we should have had a statewide mandate,” Dorough said. “I think if Georgia would have enacted a statewide mandate, that it would have reduced the spread of the virus.”
Since the city passed the original resolution on city buildings, there has been some confusion as some members of the public, and even employees, questioned the legitimacy of the requirement, he said. With the latest order from the governor, local governments have the ability to address the issue.
“It shouldn’t be politicized,” Dorough said. “The fact of the matter is there’s virtually no disagreement that wearing a mask reduces the risk that someone who has it will spread the virus.”
The full text of the ordinance is available at https://albanycity.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/CoverSheet.aspx?ItemID=3533&MeetingID=561.
