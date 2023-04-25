ATHENS — What began decades ago as an experiment in horticultural education is still going strong — and celebrating 50 years of public service.

Offered through local extension offices all across the country, the national Extension Master Gardener program brings together local gardeners with a passion for educating others and land-grant universities to help spread the most up-to-date research and information on gardening and horticulture.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News