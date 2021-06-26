Math tutors wanted for students in Albany area

ALBANY -- Looking to help students whose learning was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Georgia Math Corps is looking to place 100 math tutors in area schools, more than double the number placed last year.
The Math Corps, part of the AmeriCorps program, is seeking 80 tutors to work with students in grades four through eight in Albany and an additional 16 to assist in Arlington, Cuthbert, Dawson, Edison and Fort Gaines.
Prior to the pandemic, only 28 percent of the state’s eighth-grade students were proficient in math, according to Jamye Cobb, the math program’s senior manager.
“While we can’t yet fully gauge the pandemic’s impact on these numbers, we do know the positive effect of high-dosage tutoring programs,” she said. “Tutors create a connection with kids that is vital to learning.
“Not only do most students flourish academically from tutoring, but they also build their confidence and are more engaged in all facets of school. Our goal is to help more than 1,000 students succeed this year.”
The Math Corps program is designed to help students become proficient in math by the end of the eighth grade.
No tutoring experience is required, and Math Corps provides the training needed to get started as well as coaching throughout the school year.
Tutors will receive a stipend every two weeks and additional money for college tuition or student loans. Tutors over the age of 55 may give their education award to their child, grandchild, stepchild or foster child.
Many tutors also qualify for additional benefits, including health insurance and child care assistance, and applicants can begin service in August or October.
The application deadline is July 7. To apply, visit https://georgiamathcorps.org or call (229) 343-6229.
