ALBANY -- Mauldin & Jenkins LLC, a leading provider of assurance, tax, and advisory services, broke ground on its new location on the corner of Meredyth Drive and Pointe North Boulevard on Monday. The groundbreaking ceremony featured firm representatives and Stephen Dew, president of Pellicano Construction.
“We have been in Albany for over 100 years, and the construction of our new office building is an exciting next step," Ryan Inlow, partner-in-charge of the firm’s Albany office, said of the groundbreaking. "We are proud to reinvest in the community we live in and look forward to furthering our legacy of quality and expertise.”
Construction of the new building is targeted for a November 2022 completion.
Founded in 1918 in Albany, Mauldin & Jenkins is annually recognized as a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today. The Firm currently has 12 offices located throughout the Southeast including offices in Albany, Atlanta, Macon and Savannah in Georgia; Athens, Birmingham, Florence and Huntsville in Alabama; Bradenton and Sarasota, in Florida; Chattanooga, Tenn.; and Columbia, S.C. Client services are provided to a range of industries including agriculture, governmental, banking, health care, construction, not-for-profit, financial services, film and entertainment, entrepreneurial services, and higher education. For additional information, visitmjcpa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.