MCLB-ALBANY – Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader is trading in his camouflage military fatigues for the camouflage fit for bow hunting in Colorado as he wrapped up a nearly 40-year career on Monday with a change of command ceremony in Albany.
“I’m going elk hunting,” ‘Sharder, who commanded Marine Corps Logistics Command for the previous four years, said during an interview following the ceremony that included passing the flag to his replacement, Maj. Gen. Keith Reventlow. “I’m looking forward to spending a lot of time with my children and grandchildren, make up for some of the time I’ve missed.”
The general, who will retire in North Carolina, was sent off with pomp from the Parris Island Marine Band and spent a lengthy period afterwards greeting many attendees who stopped to wish him farewell with a handshake or hug.
The retiring general enlisted in the Marine Corps in January 1981 and served three years as an infantryman before earning an electrical engineering degree. In 1989 he was commissioned as an officer through the Platoon Leaders Course, serving as an artillery officer and acquisitions professional. Shrader held commands at the platoon, battery and battalion levels. He also served as chief of staff for the Navy’s deputy assistant secretary for expeditionary programs and logistics, as a defense systems acquisitions program manager and product group director with Marine Corps Systems Command.
As a general officer he served as commander of Marine Corps Systems Command before moving to Albany, where he was born in 1962 during the time his father served at the base from 1959-1963.
“Changes of command are not about me,” he said during his remarks to the audience that included Marines, civilian base employees and community leaders. “They are about you all, so you will see the changes of authority and responsibility. I have had the privilege of being the commanding general of this organization for the last four years.
“I want to thank all of you. I want to thank you for your perseverance and patience, but most of all I want to thank you all for being great Americans and being great patriots. Because without all of you and us and those like us, we would not have this (country).”
During the Iraq War, in which Shrader was a participant, he saw the ingenuity of MCLB-Albany, which came up with a mobile hospital that brought operating rooms to the battlefield.
“This organization has been in existence since 1952, and it has been through many conflicts,” Shrader said. “It’s (successful) because of all the men and women who turn the wrenches day in and day out. That’s what this all is really about. I leave here today knowing this organization is in a good place. My heart is pleased. I am fulfilled. Thank you for the friendship, and I look forward to hearing great things out of this organization in the future.”
Shrader was responsible for improving Logistics Command during his tenure, a job that was made difficult during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic that slammed the Albany area particularly hard in 2020, said Lt. Gen. Edward D. Banta, deputy commandant, Installations and Logistics.
“You always had the interests of the Marines and the civilian work force in mind,” Banta said. “Joe, this is a better place for you having been here. I can’t think of anybody that would have done it better than you did while you were here.”
Reventlow served as commander of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution for two years before returning to MCLB-Albany, where he had previously served for 10 months. He was commissioned as an officer in 1990 and has served in all levels of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.
His prior assignments include chief of staff, Marine Corps Logistics Command; operations officer for the 2nd Marine Logistics Group’ East Division chief, United States Transportation Command; team leader for Supply and Maintenance, Installations and Logistics Department, Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps and a number of other command positions, including commanding general of the 3rd Marine Logistics Group in Okinawa, Japan.
The incoming commander noted this is his 10th move in 19 years.
“We’re looking forward to getting to work, and that’s the primary goal here,” Reventlow said.
