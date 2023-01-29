MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-Albany — Gombi, a military working dog, was retired and adopted during a ceremony at the base recently.
Gombi was given recognition for her service to the U.S. Marine Corps during the ceremony.
MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-Albany — Gombi, a military working dog, was retired and adopted during a ceremony at the base recently.
Gombi was given recognition for her service to the U.S. Marine Corps during the ceremony.
Gombi arrived at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany on Oct. 5, 2017. She is an 8-year-old German Shepard. While aboard the installation, Gombi has conducted countless command authorized vehicle inspections, random anti-terrorism measures, random vehicle inspections and numerous MWD demonstrations along with educational training for police officers and students of not just local schools, but schools throughout Georgia.
The educational classes Gombi participated in served to teach students, service members and civilians about the dangers of drug abuse.
While deployed to California’s southern border in 2021 to assist the U.S. Border Patrol, Gombi responded to 562 calls for service which contributed to the discovery of 7,191.48 pounds of illegal narcotics with an estimated value of $191,115,800.
She searched 6,045 dock trucks, 41,429 pallets and 5,004 waiting trucks during her service with Border Patrol. Joint Task Force North was recorded to have the largest methamphetamine drug seizure, 5,500 lbs., at the southern border.
Gombi received two awards for her service at her retirement and adoption ceremony: the Military Working Dog Certificate of Meritorious Service signed by Col. Michael Fitzgerald, the commanding officer of MCLB-Albany, and the Military Working Dog Service Award from the U.S. War Dogs Association.
“For recognition of service as a military working dog in the United States Armed Forces. Military Working Dog Gombi is recognized for her dedicated service, honor, courage, and loyalty while serving as a guardian of the night,” the certificate from War Dogs Association, signed by President Chris Willingham, reads.
The ceremony took place at the Corporal Dustin Jerome Lee Kennel on the base.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.