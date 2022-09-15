MCLB-Albany subject of Dougherty-based delegation meeting with military, elected leaders in Washington

Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany celebrated 70 years in Albany this year. The base employs some 4,000 civilian workers and has an estimated economic impact of more than $1 billion on the area's economy.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany is a powerhouse for Albany and the region, in terms of economic impact, prestige, patriotism and contribution to military readiness. A group of local representatives is at the nation’s capital this week to share information to keep the relationship going well into the future.
“We’ve been doing this for about 20 years,” Barbara Rivera Holmes said of the Albany Area Chamber-led delegation. “It is a big group of business and community leaders.”
During their time in D.C., the chamber director said, the delegation will meet with U.S. Reps. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany, and Tifton Republican Austin Scott, as well as the state’s two Democratic U.S. Senators, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. And on Thursday the group, accompanied by Col. Michael Fitzgerald, commanding officer at MCLB-Albany, will meet with Pentagon officials.
The annual trip offers the opportunity to share what is going on in the Albany region as well as get feedback from military and congressional leadership.
“A big challenge we have, and this is across the country, is a talent shortage,” Holmes said. “What are the ways we can address that? There is a need to expand the work force.
“We have regular contact with our policymakers. We host them in Albany, we meet them in Atlanta, but it’s very powerful when you go to Washington and advocate for our community.”
The Chamber’s Military Affairs Division, which operates under its Government Affairs Division, is also an advocate for military personnel and their families as well as those who choose to remain in Albany after retirement.
The local Marine base has some 4,000 employees, making it one of Dougherty County’s largest employers, along with the Phoebe Putney Health System’s 5,000 employees.
“For the last 20 years, we have had a group of community and business leaders who have these important discussions with our policymakers,” Holmes said. “It’s an important event. When the policymakers and lawmakers know what’s going on in your community, it’s very powerful.”
The base is not only an asset in terms of employment but also in terms of innovation undertaken here that will be shared with other military installations.
In May of this year, the base celebrated becoming the first military installation in the nation to achieve net-zero energy use. Making use of waste gas generated at the adjacent county landfill, steam generated through biomass and the latest in energy-conservation technology, MCLB-Albany can power itself and in most months sell excess energy to Georgia Power Co.
And the economic impact is massive, not just for Dougherty County.
“The economic impact of the base is upward of $1 billion, and that’s a regional factor,” Holmes said. “It’s a regional asset, and more than that it’s a national defense asset. It’s a big asset for the community and for Georgia.”
In discussing his trip as part of the delegation during a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting, commission Chairman Chris Cohilas mentioned partnerships between local government and the base. That includes the project through which waste gas produced at the landfill helps fuel base operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.