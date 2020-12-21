MCLB-Albany's Trent Blalock recognized during virtual retirement ceremony

ALBANY -- Federal service to the United States Marine Corps, whether in a civilian capacity or in uniform, is an extraordinary privilege that few have the honor of experiencing. It's an honor Trent Blalock reflected on during his retirement ceremony after 31 years of service.
Blalock, who served for more than three decades, retired as deputy commander, Marine Corps Maintenance Command, at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people, the retirement ceremony was a virtual event that included Blalock’s family, Col. Wilfred Rivera, commander MDMC, and Maj. Gen. Joseph Shrader, commanding general MCLB-Albany.
Blalock, who began his federal career in 1989 as the supervisor of the Marine Corps Industrial Fund Accounting section, later transferred to what was then Maintenance Center Albany in 1992. There he served the remaining 28 years of his career. Nineteen of those were as deputy, one of the highest-profile senior positions of the LOGCOM Enterprise. He held that position for the longest appointment of any leader in the past 30 years.
During his tenure, Blalock’s leadership of more than 2,700 employees and his deliberate innovative management of the multi-commodity depot business was well recognized. He oversaw a business generating more than $500 million in annual revenue through the repair, rebuild and overhaul of Marine Corps ground combat and support equipment.
That directly resulted in MDMC being recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense as a world-class depot repair capability and becoming a five-time recipient of the renowned Robert T. Mason Award for depot maintenance excellence.
“In short, the past 19 years as the Deputy Commander” was the most rewarding over his lengthy career, he said. “I’ve often said that I have the best job across the LOGCOM Enterprise and I truly mean that. It is very rewarding to see what we do to get weapon systems back in the hands of young Marines - and the workforce here at MDMC - who I’ll miss the most, is second to none.”
Blalock was known by his subordinates for his first-name familiarity with the many artisans on the deckplates, and by his peers for his cool, collected demeanor under pressure. His leadership at all levels will be missed for years to come, officials said.
“I couldn’t have picked a better guy,” said Blalock’s former commander, retired Col. Steve Foremen, who personally selected Blalock as his deputy in 2001.
He also reminisced on Blalock’s motto: "Don’t be afraid to be great."
“'Every decision is a business decision,” is another statement with which those familiar with Blalock have frequently heard.
“Whether we are hiring someone, moving someone where they can better contribute to the mission or firing someone, all these decisions play a vital role in how we manage the workforce to uphold a standard of excellence,” Blalock said.
The lasting legacy of a good leader is what remains behind once they have departed. Blalock’s leadership style and desire to smartly grow people and the business is evident in the more than 700 professionals who have been recruited through the Co-Op/Pathways Program under his charge over the past 15 years.
“'People may doubt what you say, but they will believe what you do,'” Rivera said during the ceremony as one of his favorite Blalock quotes.
Perhaps his greatest legacy he leaves behind will be the workforce itself, Rivera said. Many of the aforementioned personnel cultivated under his leadership have already grown and continue to grow into the future leaders of MDMC and the greater LOGCOM enterprise.
Blalock’s business acumen regarding MDMC, the only organic depot capability within the Marine Corps, and fiscal management of the world-wide operations are perhaps one of the most coveted aspects of his role as deputy to his previous commanders.
Retired Cols. Pete Underwood, Kevin McCutcheon, Dan Gillan, Terry Reid, Steve Medeiros and Eric Livingston, all expressed that Blalock became both a trusted advisor and eventually a friend to them.
“His understanding of and skill in managing the fiscal process was especially effective,” Underwood said.
“He put everyone and everything ahead of himself,” McCutcheon said.
Among the notable accomplishments of Blalock’s leadership at the depot was the flawless execution of surge requirements during the height of the Global War on Terror in Iraq and Afghanistan. The depot’s ability to turn on a dime and adapt to meet Force requirements saved countless lives through concept development, design, fabrication, and fielding of armor plate kits, mobile trauma bays, IED mine rollers, and mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles.
Put simply, “he was the right guy, at the right time and place to get us through those times,” Gillan said.
“Always the voice of reason, doing everything in his power to keep the well-oiled machine of the Depot on track,” Reid said.
There were many trying times for the depot over the years, and the future will be no different.
“Through turbulent yet exciting times, through it all, I could always rely on Trent as my advisor and rudder to help steer the organization to success,” Medeiros said.
“(He remained) calm and collected under the most extreme pressure,” Livingston said.
Blalock thanked his mentors who shaped and guided over the years.
“Thank you for coaching and mentoring me even when you didn’t know you were,” said Blalock, who also offered advice for those who follow. “Keep your options open; learn all you can about the LOGCOM mission and don’t limit yourself to only one aspect or function. The more you learn, the more marketable you will become, and the more valuable you will be to the command and Marine Corps.”
“Continue to take care of each other. It is unique that a workforce this large has a special connection seen here at the shop/office level. You do an outstanding job of looking after each other, especially in times of need. Never take that for granted. Keep that tradition going – it is up to the next generation to do that. Life is short. Live it well. Be ready!”
Shrader reflected on Blalock’s service in his final remarks at the retirement ceremony.
“Character and Integrity are what come to mind when I think of Trent,” he said. “Throughout my career, I’ve run into people who bring out the best in others and everything they do. These are especially important qualities of a leader and represented strongly by Trent Blalock”.
"Sir, LOGCOM can’t thank you enough for your lasting impact on this command, her people, and your faithful service to our Corps! Semper Fi and Fair Winds!”
