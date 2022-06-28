ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Tuesday that Boston Scientific, a leading manufacturer of medical devices used in interventional medical specialties, will construct a new manufacturing and supply chain facility in Johns Creek. The $62.5 million investment is expected to bring roughly 340 new jobs to Fulton County over the next seven years.
"As home to some of the leading universities and technical colleges in the country, Georgia produces top talent for growing fields like the Life Sciences industry," Kemp said in a news release. "Boston Scientific will find well-educated, well-trained, and hard-working Georgians who are eager to support the company’s life-changing work to fill these new positions. I look forward to seeing the impact of this expansion here in Georgia and far beyond as they keep the Peach State on the cutting edge of medical science."
Headquartered in Massachusetts, Boston Scientific designs, develops, and manufactures a wide range of medical devices and therapies used in less-invasive procedures across a range of medical specialties. Its solutions and technologies are used by health care providers in specialties like endoscopy, cardiology, peripheral interventions, oncology, urology and neurology. Its more than 17,000 products are used to treat approximately 30 million patients around the world each year.
"As we expand our presence in Georgia, we remain grateful to all of our local employees whose work is already making a difference for health care providers and patients around the world," Brad Sorenson, executive vice president of global operations at Boston Scientific, said. "Our new site in Johns Creek will enable continued growth as we fulfill our mission to transform lives."
In 2016, Boston Scientific purchased Georgia-based EndoChoice. Boston Scientific employs approximately 300 individuals in Georgia and more than 41,000 globally. Its new facility will be located at 11350 Johns Creek Parkway.
"We are thrilled that Boston Scientific has chosen Johns Creek for their state-of-the-art facility," the city's mayor, John Bradberry, said. "By locating in our Town Center, Boston Scientific underscores Johns Creek as a leading destination for health care innovation and wellness."
"Today’s announcement is a game changer for Fulton County, adding such a world class brand like Boston Scientific to our life science ecosystem," Marty Turpeau, chairman of the Development Authority of Fulton County. "We work hard as an authority to strategically use our tools to help our cities grow through new investment and job creation, and today is the result of that work."
Director of Life Sciences Jane Caraway represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the city of Johns Creek, the Fulton County Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.
"We welcome the expansion of a highly respected company like Boston Scientific, which is an ideal addition to the robust and growing life sciences ecosystem in Georgia," GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. "Collaborative relationships between the state’s universities, technical college systems and companies inspire innovation, and we are excited that Boston Scientific recognizes this opportunity. Thank you to our partners in the city of Johns Creek and Fulton County for their support in bringing this important project home."
There are more than 2,200 clinical trials recruiting or under way in Georgia. From 2014 through 2017, there were 547 patents awarded to applicants from Georgia for drugs and pharmaceuticals. In 2021, Georgia exported $3.2 billion in immunological products and $1.9 billion in medical devices and pharmaceuticals.
