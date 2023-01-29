mental health.jpg

The Georgia Capitol's Mental Health Day will include an update on rural mental health from UGA Extension Agent Jennifer Dunn. Mental health advocates also will have the opportunity to discuss their goals with Georgia lawmakers.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

ATLANTA -- Mental Health Day at the Georgia State Capitol will be held from 8 a.m.-noon Tuesday to raise awareness of mental health issues and allow mental health advocates to share their insights with lawmakers.

The occasion is an opportunity to increase awareness about mental health and health services, especially for those in rural areas, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agent Jennifer Dunn said.

Amanda Budd is a writer with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Tags

More News