Methamphetamine, fentanyl are most prevalent illegal drugs for Albany area

Eric Schwalls, special agent in charge of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Southwest Georgia Regional Drug Enforcement Office, reports on 2022 drug activity to the Dougherty County Commission on Monday.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – The national deluge of fentanyl hasn’t bypassed southwest Georgia, and the highly toxic opioid is turning up everywhere and in all types of street drugs, from heroin to cocaine, a state drug enforcement officer told the Dougherty County Commission Monday. Methamphetamine also is ubiquitous and often mixed with fentanyl, a potentially deadly cocktail.

“Ten years ago, the main drug you could get was cocaine, then it was shifted to crack cocaine,” Eric Schwalls, special agent in charge of the Southwest Georgia Regional Drug Enforcement Office, said. “Now it’s methamphetamine. Meth has skyrocketed because it’s so cheap to make.

