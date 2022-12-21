leary.jpg

Peter D. Leary

 Special Photo

ALBANY – U.S Attorney Peter D. Leary announced that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia collected $6,814,729.05 in criminal and civil actions in Fiscal Year 2022. Of this amount, $3,382,503.60 was collected in criminal actions and $3,432,225.45 was collected in civil actions.

Further, the Middle District of Georgia worked with other U.S. Attorney’s Offices and components of the Department of Justice to collect an additional $804,200 in cases pursued jointly by these offices. Of this amount, $19,200 was collected in criminal actions and $785,000 was collected in civil actions.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News