The leader of a middle Georgia methamphetamine trafficking network responsible for the distribution of approximately 16 kilograms of the drug pleaded guilty in federal court resulting from an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation centered in Warner Robins.

Ontarrio Veal, aka Torrie, 32, of Warner Robins, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self III. Veal faces a maximum term of 40 years in prison to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for March 7.

