Georgia 4-Her Mia Burnett, the first grand marshal for the Great Georgia Pollinator Census, stands in front of her bee mural displayed at the Flint River Arts Council building in Camilla.

 Special Photo: UGA/CAES

CAMILLA -- Mitchell County 4-H member Mia Burnett has been named the 2022 Great Georgia Pollinator Census grand marshal in honor of dedication to pollinator preservation and awareness.

A rising ninth-grader at Westwood School in Camilla, Burnett will open the fourth annual census on Aug. 19 with a social media announcement inviting Georgians and South Carolinians to begin counting pollinators.

Maria M. Lameiras is a managing editor with the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

