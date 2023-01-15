MLK Day event to reenact historic marches from Shiloh to downtown Albany

The seventh annual march from Shiloh Baptist Church to downtown Albany will kick off at noon on Monday following a brief program at the church. The march includes a stop at the Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — For the seventh year, marchers on Monday will retrace the footsteps of civil rights pioneers who risked jail in the quest for equality, making the walk from historic Shiloh Baptist Church to downtown Albany.

The church, located in the Harlem District, along with the Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, were the sites of mass meetings and were instrumental in the Albany Movement, said Frank Wilson, organizer and former director of the Albany Civil Rights Institute.

Recommended for you

Tags