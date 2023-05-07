ALBANY – Albany State University held its 2023 spring commencement on Saturday, and more than 870 students turned their tassel as they became official alumni of the institution. There was excitement in the air at the Albany Civic Center, where the ceremony was held, as families and friends traveled from all around the country to attend the celebration.

Students from the College of Arts and Sciences; the Darton College of Health Professions; the College of Business, Education, and Professional Studies, and the Graduate School participated in the ceremony.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More News