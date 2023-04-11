Morgue construction costs remain a sticking point for Dougherty County Commission

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, left, gave Dougherty County Commissioners a tour last week of the current morgue facilities located at the Phoebe North campus.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY – A week after a tour of the county's morgue, the Dougherty County Commission has revisited the topic of a project that has seen costs soar.

The county initially earmarked $414,000 in sales tax funds to pay for construction costs of the facility, but the current cost of building a stand-alone facility that includes office and records storage space, along with space for storing bodies, is $889,000.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags