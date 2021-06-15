ALBANY -- Most of the city’s firefighters are more interested in equity in pay among the ranks than a 2.5 percent salary increase for everyone, according to the president of a union representing the group.
That was the consensus of about two-thirds of the Albany Fire Department’s 120 employees in a recent vote, Ronnie Pettiford, president of the Professional Firefighters of Albany 5254, told the Albany City Commission on Tuesday.
About half of the firefighters belong to the union, but the support for initiating a pay scale that would ensure that those of similar rank and job descriptions receive equal pay extends to those who do not belong to the union, he said.
Pettiford addressed commissioners who were working on a $291 million budget that will go into effect on July 1. The spending plan recommended by staff includes a 2.5 percent cost-of-living adjustment that would apply to most employees in all departments.
Earlier this year, a veteran firefighter addressed commissioners on the current pay system in place that in a number of instances results in supervisors earning less than employees who work under them.
“We understand that it’s not going to be an overnight fix because it was not an overnight process that got us here,” Pettiford said during an interview outside the meeting room. “As long as we can move in the right direction, I think that will go a long way in addressing the issues.”
Employees with the department, which also provides fire service for Dougherty County in unincorporated areas, have painted a picture of an organization that has been chronically short-staffed. Because of that shortage of personnel, Pettiford told commissioners, firefighters have been working long hours of overtime and some crews are not fully staffed. A fair pay scale would encourage them to stay on the job longer in Albany instead of seeking work elsewhere, keeping experienced workers in place.
“If you correct the pay scale, the problems will correct themselves over time,” he said.
While the department’s employees may not get everything they are seeking this year, interim City Manager Steven Carter said he is committed to coming up with a plan that will address their issues.
Carter described a recent discussion with department leadership as “great.”
“I did make a promise to them that I would work to correct their supervisor/subordinate pay (issues),” he said.
That has been identified as the primary concern over time, Mayor Bo Dorough said.
“What we’re trying to do is not neglect the fire department; we are trying to correct problems that occurred over a number of years,” the mayor said.
Commissioners also heard from the Public Works Department and discussed the state of the city’s pension plan, which Dorough described as underfunded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.