ALBANY — The Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted Fugitive this week is Misty Melanie Adams. All fugitives on the Albany Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted List should be considered armed and dangerous.
Misty Melanie Adams
The most wanted fugitive is described by law enforcement as a 42-year-old white female who is 5-foot-1 and weighs approximately 124 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
Adams has six active felony arrest warrants for the offenses of financial transaction card theft, forgery in the third degree, theft by taking, motor vehicle, financial transaction card fraud, aggravated battery and exploitation of an elderly or disabled adult. Her last known address is 419-A Cedar Ave. in Albany.
Anyone with information on Adams' whereabouts or information pertaining to any other fugitive is encouraged to contact Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS (8477) or www.albanycrimestoppers.com, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 431-3259, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Crime Stoppers tips can be left anonymously, and tips that lead to arrests are eligible for cash rewards. Additional details are available at www.albanycrimestoppers.com.