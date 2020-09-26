ATLANTA – The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that a Colquitt County man has been arrested for arson in connection with a fire that occurred around 6 a.m. on Sept. 20, at 1107 Third Ave. in Moultrie.
Randy Gibson, 69, is being detained at the Colquitt County Jail on charges of first-degree arson. Initially, he left the scene of the fire, but he was arrested upon returning to the home on Third Avenue.
“Our State Fire Investigations Unit was contacted by the Moultrie Fire Department shortly after Sunday’s fire,” King said in a news release. “Our investigator discovered multiple points of origin for this fire that was intentionally set.”
The investigation will continue through the partnership of the state Fire Investigations Unit, the Moultrie Fire Department, and the Moultrie Police Department. One person was injured in the fire and taken to a local hospital, but that individual refused care and was soon released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.