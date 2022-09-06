Workers have been clearing the paths of the new lanes for Highway 133. Big piles of wood debris have been cleared, and giant machines are grinding the wood into pulp as the construction zone has been extended in recent weeks.
ALBANY -- The footprint of big machines is marching on along Highway 133 as the four-laning of the roadway from Albany to Moultrie starts to take shape.
The Valdosta-to-Moultrie portion of the road was completed several years ago, and the link between Albany and Moultrie will provide a multi-lane route to Interstate 75 and points south.
"That's going to be a game-changer," Dougherty County Commissioner Clinton Johnson, who also serves on the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, said. "I think it's just another sign of things happening in Dougherty County."
Work is under way on an 18.7-mile section stretching from Moultrie to Mike Horne Road in Colquitt County, with the $73 million project scheduled for completion in early 2023.
A separate 3.47-mile section that starts at Georgia Highway 112 in Worth County and extends to County Line Road in Dougherty County is being cleared. The estimated construction cost is $28.7 million for the project with a completion date of April 2024.
And clearing work has begun on the side of the roadway stretching all the way to Mock Road.
Having a four-lane connection to the interstate opens up lots of possibilities, Johnson said. Industries like having quick access to major highways to move their products.
"We also have (Highway) 300 that takes us north on I-75," he said. "I would like to look at north Florida and start bringing in businesses and industries into our community."
While the work is going on, the route presents some delays as the road construction zone extends from Mock Road to Highway 112 in Worth County, and the 45 miles per hour zone also is in effect in the Colquitt County portion of construction. Speeding tickets in work zones can bring stiffer penalties than those in normal traffic conditions.
Once completed, the new route should provide a quicker and safer drive.
