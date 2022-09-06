ALBANY -- The footprint of big machines is marching on along Highway 133 as the four-laning of the roadway from Albany to Moultrie starts to take shape.

The Valdosta-to-Moultrie portion of the road was completed several years ago, and the link between Albany and Moultrie will provide a multi-lane route to Interstate 75 and points south.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.