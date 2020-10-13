ATLANTA — The Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has announced that 15 Georgia students have been named winners of the 2020 “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” essay contest for Fire Prevention Week.
Each year, judges from King’s office and the Georgia Fire Sprinkler Association review essay submissions for Fire Safety Awareness Week. This year’s theme was in line with the National Fire Protection Association’s mission of “Serving Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.”
“We did not know what level of participation to expect in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Fire and Life Safety Educator Amanda Ghorley said in a news release. “Ultimately, our judges were blown away by the fun, insightful and educational entries we received.”
Winners in this year’s contest were students at Colquitt Christian Academy in Moultrie, Gray Elementary School in Gray, Saint Thomas More Catholic School in Decatur, Murdock Elementary School in Marietta, Our Lady of Assumption Catholic School in Atlanta, King’s Chapel Elementary School in Perry, St. Benedict’s Episcopal School in Smyrna, and Southwest Laurens Elementary School in Rentz.
“Teachers and students across urban, suburban and rural Georgia showed a real desire to serve up fire safety in the kitchen,” King said. “Especially since elementary schoolers form lifelong habits at such a young age, I am thrilled to see these students already understand the importance of fire safety in the kitchen.”
Each winner received a fire prevention gift basket. The grand prize winner from Colquitt Christian Academy received a gift basket and a cash prize.
“We are grateful for our partnership with Commissioner King’s team and to the teachers who took time out of their busy schedules to have their students participate in this contest,” Georgia Fire Sprinkler Association Executive Director Billy Wood said. “We look forward to even more success next year.”
A complete list of contest winners can be found on King’s website.
