NAMI Albany to march in Albany State's homecoming parade to raise mental health awareness, funds

Debra Richardson, a member of NAMI Albany and a Region 4 board member of the Georgia Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Addictive Disease Advisory Council, gives an update during Monday’s Dougherty County Commission meeting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — It turns out that a pandemic isn’t just hard on those who fall ill or die and their loved ones. It’s also hard for those dealing with the uncertainty of the lockdowns and the disruptions of normal routines.

During the first year of the pandemic, Americans feeling symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress-related conditions rose nearly four-fold.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.