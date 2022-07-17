ATLANTA — NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Georgia has announced its “Celebrate You 40th Anniversary Fundraiser” Aug. 13 at the Freight Depot from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are $40 per person and include dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Confirmed sponsors include Delta Air Lines, Georgia Public Broadcasting, Georgia Building Authority and Neurocrine Biosciences.
Tickets may be purchased at www.namiga.org/event/40th-anniversary-fundraiser.
“This annual fundraiser is a much-anticipated event where our members and supporters come together to celebrate advances in the treatment and understanding of mental illness, raise funds and have a wonderful time,” Kim H. Jones, executive director of NAMI Georgia, said. “I encourage everyone with an interest in improving mental health awareness and care to join us for a lovely evening that raises funds for the important work NAMI does throughout our state.”
On Oct. 15, NAMI Georgia will hold its annual NAMI Walks Kick-off, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Georgia State Capitol in downtown Atlanta. Participants raise funds for NAMI Georgia by soliciting organizations and individuals to sponsor them in the Walk. Individuals and teams are invited to sign up now at www.namiwalks.org/georgia.
NAMI Georgia has much to celebrate this year. NAMIGA recently worked to pass Georgia House Bill 1013, which is the largest mental health bill in the state’s history. The bill passed unanimously in the state legislature, and was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year. Among its provisions, the new bill requires insurance providers to cover mental health care the same way they cover physical health. It establishes state grants for outpatient treatment, seeks to increase the number of mental health providers in Georgia and gives first responders help when they’re called to a situation where someone is experiencing a mental or behavioral health crisis.
“Prior to the passage of this bill, Mental Health America ranked Georgia 48th when it comes to access to mental health care,” Jones said. “Now, Georgia’s law will be up to code with federal law, and our state will allocate millions of additional dollars towards mental health treatment and crisis services.”
NAMI Georgia is an organization of people whose lives have been affected by mental illness. It is one of the more than six hundred NAMI affiliates and state organizations across the U.S., advocating for better lives for those with mental illness, and offering support, education and advocacy. Specifically, NAMI Georgia:
♦ Advocates for non-discriminatory access to quality health care, housing, education and employment for people with mental illness;
♦ Educates the public about mental illness;
♦ Works to eliminate the stigma of mental illness;
♦ Advocates for increased funding for research into the causes and treatment of mental illness.
NAMI Georgia, which is headquartered in Atlanta, is available at (770) 234-0855 or www.namiga.org.
