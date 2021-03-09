ATLANTA — Not only is March American Red Cross Month, it marks one year since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Both occasions invite us to celebrate the best of humanity, recognizing all who step up to help others reeling from the coronavirus and record-breaking disasters.
In fact, Americans experienced more billion-dollar disasters in 2020 than any other year on record, and for many impacted by them the pandemic compounded trauma and financial strain. Struggling families needed help quickly and faced more hurdles to recovery, with increased anxiety contributing to health and mental health needs.
“The past year has been overwhelming for many in our community, and yet through it all, people are caring for one another,” Jennifer Pipa, CEO of the Red Cross of Georgia, said. “Our volunteers have adapted to the new norm of the current pandemic and have provided help when help couldn’t wait in emergencies, responding both virtually and in person. Red Cross Month in March is special for us as we honor this humanitarian spirit and ask that you join us by donating, giving blood, volunteering, or taking a class to learn lifesaving skills.”
Even as COVID-related numbers continue to move downward in the region -- the latest figures from Phoebe Putney Health System showing 26 patients at Phoebe facilities in Albany and 11 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus -- the need for services provided by the Red Cross have not diminished.
Gov. Brian Kemp signed a proclamation declaring March as American Red Cross Month across the state. This week, Red Cross Month was also recognized at the Georgia State Capitol with resolution presentations from both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Many other counties and cities across the state also will help the Red Cross celebrate the coming month and its volunteers by issuing local proclamations and resolutions.
For nearly 80 years, U.S. presidents have proclaimed March as Red Cross Month to recognize people giving back through its lifesaving mission — which is powered by more than 90% volunteers.
They include local volunteers like Dave Hendrix, an ordained Lutheran Pastor who served for 36 years and worked as a hospital chaplain before joining the Red Cross of Georgia 10 years ago. He now serves as a Disaster Spiritual Care Leader across the region to provide emotional support, psychological first aid, and referrals to community assistance for families coping with disasters and home fire fatalities -- all too common in Georgia.
Throughout the current pandemic, Red Cross mental and spiritual care volunteers like Hendrix remain on call around the clock and are ready to assist families with the psychological trauma the loss of a loved one can bring.
Last fall, he received one of his most challenging calls since volunteering for the Red Cross. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. from a fellow volunteer at the scene of a deadly home fire.
A woman was able to escape, with her dog, the grips of a fire that ravaged her home, thinking her husband was right behind her, only to realize he didn’t make it out.
“She was extremely hysterical,” Hendrix said. “What she needed most was someone to feel her grief and listen to her in that moment.”
Hendrix describes his volunteer role as a ministry of presence.
“It’s being there with a person, sharing their feeling and letting them know that you’re there for them and that you care,” he said.
All Georgians can help ensure that families don’t face emergencies alone — especially during a pandemic:
DONATE: Support the organization's disaster relief efforts at redcross.org/GivingDay. A gift of any size makes a difference to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance. Your donation will be part of our annual Giving Day on March 24 to aid families in need across the country.
VOLUNTEER: Visit redcross.org/VolunteerToday for most-needed positions and local opportunities.
GIVE BLOOD: If you’re healthy and feeling well, make an appointment at RedCrossBlood.org. Your donation can make a lifesaving difference for a patient in need. As a thank you, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma on March 15-26 will receive a Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
LEARN LIFESAVING SKILLS: Take a class in skills like CPR and first aid to help in an emergency at redcross.org/TakeAClass. Online options include our Psychological First Aid for COVID-19 course, which covers how to manage stress and support yourself and others.
