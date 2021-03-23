CUTHBERT -- Virginia Clark is a senior citizen who lives in Cuthbert, the county seat of Randolph County. She is one of the many Cuthbert residents who the Neighbor 2 Neighbor project has helped to receive her COVID-19 shot.
Originally, when Neighbor 2 Neighbor canvassers Joyce Barlow and Karen Johnson knocked on her door, Clark said she didn’t want to receive the shot.
“I’ve had the virus and it wasn’t no play thing,” Clark told the canvassers. “I was very sick. I did not have any information, and I was on the verge of trying to find somebody to help me. I had prayed, and I thought about the scientists. I thought about how God made the scientist, and I believe they made something to help us, and that’s what changed my mind.”
Barlow discussed the effectiveness of the vaccines and answered Clark’s questions about where to get vaccinated. When Clark changed her mind, Barlow pulled up the Georgia Department of Public Health’s app on her phone, entered Clark's personal data and hit “submit.” With that information, the GDPH called to register her for a vaccination.
Clark received her first shot on March 5 at the Randolph County Health Department.
It's grassroots projects like Neighbor 2 Neighbor that have helped southwest Georgia and the state push COVID numbers in a downward direction in recent weeks. On Tuesday, Albany-based Phoebe Putney Health System announced it was treating 27 COVID-related patients in its facilities in Albany and Americus, including 26 at Phoebe North and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital's main campus in Albany and one at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus.
Randolph County’s Neighbor 2 Neighbor project is targeting seniors in the county who live in remote areas. Most of these folks live alone and have no internet access. Some have no phone or television. The result of this isolation is that they have no access to information about the vaccination program that the Department of Public Health has available, and the DPH has no means of reaching out to them. Neighbor 2 Neighbor has access to the infrastructure that the Randolph County Democratic Committee built during Georgia Senate races. The senate campaign built a cadre of local, trained canvassers. They are assisted by a sophisticated database system, protocols for safe canvassing, and a field director who trained and supervised them through the senate races.
The co-chairs of Neighbor 2 Neighbor, Barlow and Bobby Jenkins, are well-known, trusted and respected community activists. Jenkins is a deacon in his church, the retired superintendent of Randolph County Public Schools and chairman of the Randolph County Democratic Committee.
“The median annual income in Randolph County is $11,000," Jenkins said. "The county is a small, rural place with fewer than 7,000 residents spread over 430 square miles. We fit the description of a sleepy little community. That doesn’t mean that we’re asleep.”
Barlow is a registered nurse, business owner and has run previously for public office.
“Community building can take many forms in the tight, close-knit communities of Georgia’s Black Belt," she said. "Neighbor 2 Neighbor is using the skills and infrastructure that was created for one purpose and is now being applied to helping our seniors to get protection from COVID-19. We are hoping to export this program to other counties in southwest Georgia and help other folks build their own programs. The opportunity to help senior citizens touches the hearts of our neighbors and we have been able to attract new canvassers and trainers and add them to our pool of helpers.”
