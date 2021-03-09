CUTHBERT -- Relying on unpaid, part-time canvassers, Neighbor 2 Neighbor has succeeded in its first week in contacting 151 seniors in Randolph County and registering 31 of them for vaccine appointments.
Several neighboring counties have reached out to Neighbor 2 Neighbor’s co-chairs, RN Joyce Barlow and Bobby Jenkins, with an interest in replicating the program in their areas.
Barlow says that Neighbor 2 Neighbor has made contributions to people’s lives in multiple ways: relieving the isolation, loneliness and anxiety of seniors, educating the seniors and their families about COVID, answering questions about the variety and effects of vaccines, etc.
“We are building community by bringing together people to volunteer to help their neighbors right at their front doors," Barlow said. "The Neighbor 2 Neighbor style of canvassing is how we take care of our own in southwest Georgia.”
Figures show the pandemic-related death rate (31 total deaths) and cases per 100,000 people in Randolph County are among the state's highest totals.
