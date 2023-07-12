abac certification.jpg

Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will begin offering two certificate programs this fall aimed at addressing local workforce needs.

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College is set to begin offering two certificate programs aimed at addressing local work force needs.

Beginning this fall semester, the Certificate in Instructional Support Personnel and the Certificate in Digital Media and Professional Communication will be available for ABAC students.

0
0
0
0
0