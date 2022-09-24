BAINBRIDGE — Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, made her first trip to the ABAC-Bainbridge campus recently, meeting with many of the top officials on campus and leaders from the community.
Brundage spent a portion of her day at the ABAC-Bainbridge library where a portrait was unveiled honoring Martha Mitchell. Mitchell started her career as the assistant librarian at Bainbridge College when she moved to the community in 1973. She held that position until her retirement and later became a library associate until her death in August 2021.
“This was a fitting tribute to a woman who obviously meant so much to this college,” Brundage said. “It was an excellent visit, and I enjoyed meeting and talking with the faculty, staff, students and members of the community.
“ABAC-Bainbridge is a tremendous resource, and it’s obvious that the college means a lot to this community.”
Brundage toured the campus and had a question-and-answer session with faculty and staff before attending the reception to honor Mitchell.
Complete bachelor’s degrees in business and nursing are available for students at ABAC-Bainbridge. ABAC students in Bainbridge can also receive an associate of science degress in Core Curriculum and an associate of science degree in Nursing.
ABAC-Bainbridge students also can finish the core curriculum classes for bachelor’s degrees in Biology, History and Government, and Writing and Communication before transferring to ABAC-Tifton for the final two years of the curriculum.
