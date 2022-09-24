abac bainbridge.jpg

On hand for a portrait unveiling at ABAC-Bainbridge were, from left, Sally Bates, Charles Tyson, Janice Kell, Tracy Brundage, Ollie Mackey and Tommie Howell.

 Special Photo: ABAC

BAINBRIDGE — Tracy Brundage, the new president of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, made her first trip to the ABAC-Bainbridge campus recently, meeting with many of the top officials on campus and leaders from the community.

Brundage spent a portion of her day at the ABAC-Bainbridge library where a portrait was unveiled honoring Martha Mitchell. Mitchell started her career as the assistant librarian at Bainbridge College when she moved to the community in 1973. She held that position until her retirement and later became a library associate until her death in August 2021.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.