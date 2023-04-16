ALBANY – A structure that likely dated back to military days at Albany’s airport is no more, demolished to make way for a new general aviation building while operations are moved to temporary quarters nearby.
Now there is a concrete slab where the structure stood at Southwest Georgia Regional Airport, and workers have started raising the steel skeleton of the new building that will be the hub for private plane traffic.
The 5,600-square-foot general aviation terminal will join the nearby hangar complex that is nearly completed, giving an entirely fresh start for general aviation operations. The cost of the general aviation terminal is about $6 million, and with the hangars coming in at a little more than $9 million, the total cost for both is $15.6 million.
The project was paid for with about $1.3 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds, along with state grants and local transportation local-option sales tax dollars, Albany Transportation Director David Hamilton said.
Much of the traffic served by general aviation comes from passengers coming to hunt on area plantations, so the interior of the building will give a nod to the bobwhite quail that attracts that clientele.
“The interior of the building will have a quail-hunting theme once it is completed,” Hamilton said. “You have a lot of medical flights coming in as well.”
The new building, along with the hangar complex, will give general aviation visitors a better impression of the city, Hamilton said. The general aviation terminal also includes a conference room for meetings.
“This is where they can fly in, have their meetings and fly out,” Hamilton said.
The new structures also will give a better impression for those who drive by, he said. While the average person in southwest Georgia may not fly in and out on private jets, there are potential economic benefits.
“This project can hopefully help in terms of economic growth around this area,” the director said. “You hear people saying there should be a hotel near the airport. You need a restaurant. Maybe this will encourage someone to look at development around the airport. It could mean more jobs.
“Coming into Albany, this is one of the main gateways of the city. You want to be proud of your city, and you want people to see positive things going on.”
The new airport buildings are additions to the new commercial aviation building completed a few years ago. In the downtown area, the new Albany Transportation Center building, which serves municipal and commercial bus service, opened three weeks ago.
“This is going to be a nice facility,” Hamilton said of the general aviation building. “From a functional standpoint, the other facility was obviously dated. (This) will attract people to Albany, and another thing is with the hangar complex, it gives people a better view of Albany around the area.”