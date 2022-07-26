New Dougherty County Attorney Alex Shalishali introduced at Monday board meeting

ALBANY – The Dougherty County Commission introduced the new county attorney on Monday, with the newly hired Alex Shalishali having some big shoes to fill as the successor to long-time attorney Spencer Lee, who retired after nearly 45 years in the role.
Shalishali’s prior experience includes practice in the legal areas of complex business litigation, construction litigation and personal injury cases. He also defends local government entities and law enforcement agencies in legal matters, according to a Dougherty County news release.
“I hope to bring to Dougherty County in its role as a steward of taxpayer dollars and service provider for its citizens added assurance that it is compliant with the law,” Shalishali, who attended his first commission meeting on Monday, said. “I also seek to bring a spirit of friendship and collegiality that results in a lasting partnership beyond just serving as legal counsel.
"The wonderful folks I have met here so far leave me with little doubt that these aims are achievable.”
A native of Columbus, Shalishali is a shareholder in the litigation group for the Page, Scrantom, Sprouse, Tucker & Ford P.C. law firm.
Having litigated numerous cases at both the state and federal level, Shalishali also currently balances his private practice by serving as assistant magistrate judge for Muscogee County.
He was recognized as a Rising Star in the 2021 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers magazine.
Receiving his education at the University of Georgia, studying international affairs and French before graduating magna cum laude in 2009, Shalishali continued at UGA’s School of Law, obtaining his juris doctor degree in 2012.
A member of the Columbus Bar Association, American Inns of Courts and the Fountain City Bar Association, where he previously served as its president, Shalishali has twice been elected by his fellow bar members to serve on the Board of Governors for the State Bar of Georgia, with whom he is currently serving his second term representing the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit.
He is also a 2016 graduate of Leadership Georgia. In the Columbus community, Shalishali serves on the boards for the Emanuel Preparatory School of Math and Science and the Columbus Botanical Garden.
In addition to serving as a youth mentor, he previously spent several years volunteering for Big Brothers Big Sisters and the River Center for the Performing Arts, where he served as chair of the Board of Trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.