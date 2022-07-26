New Dougherty County Attorney Alex Shalishali introduced at Monday board meeting

Alex Shalishali

 Special Photo

ALBANY – The Dougherty County Commission introduced the new county attorney on Monday, with the newly hired Alex Shalishali having some big shoes to fill as the successor to long-time attorney Spencer Lee, who retired after nearly 45 years in the role.

Shalishali’s prior experience includes practice in the legal areas of complex business litigation, construction litigation and personal injury cases. He also defends local government entities and law enforcement agencies in legal matters, according to a Dougherty County news release.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.