THOMASVILLE — Whistle Express Car Wash is opening its newest Georgia location at 14475 U.S. 19 South in Thomasville Friday. This is the car wash operator’s second location in Thomasville.
As part of the grand opening, Whistle Express Car Wash is offering a free wash weekend Jan. Friday-Sunday at the new location on U.S. 19 South. The car wash is also offering 50% off all wash plans until the end of March, good at both the U.S. 19 and East Jackson Street locations in Thomasville.
Regular car washes are an important part of regular vehicle maintenance. Whistle Express offers these best practices for keeping cars clean all year round:
— Year-round car washes prevent corrosion from everyday debris;
— Don’t assume the rain will clean your car — this practice will still leave dirt on the car and can lead to damage to the exterior paint and car body;
— It’s important to make sure the car’s undercarriage stays clean from outside buildups;
— Adding a ceramic splash coating can help protect the vehicle paint from outside elements;
Whistle Express Car Wash officials say the business features top-of-the-line car wash technology and amenities, including free vacuums, free mat cleaners, free air guns, free towels, free air fresheners, free window cleaner, and white glove service. Additionally, there are multiple options of membership tiers to fit any budget.
“We want customers to not only feel good about how clean their car is but how fast and easy it is to navigate the process,” Andrew Agostini, vice president of Magnolia Wash Holdings, the parent company of Whistle Express, said in a news release. “We always put the customer first and go the extra mile to make sure they can drive away with a clean car in a short amount of time. Our premium on-site experience offers easy-to-use, top-quality equipment.”
