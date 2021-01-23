ALBANY – The Albany Herald recognizes in this edition the 2020 Albany Under 40 category winners, selected recently from among category finalists previously announced. Albany Under 40 honors and celebrates the Albany Area’s emerging leaders and professionals in a variety of business sectors, each representing a component of the area’s diversified talent pool and economy.
Nominations for Albany Under 40 were sought from the public. Finalists were considered from among the nominees who applied, and were selected, following selections criteria, by a panel of volunteer judges that included Jessica Nicole Dorsey, iHeart Radio; Pamela Green-Jackson, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany; Jeretha Peters, Wells Fargo Advisors; Daniel Stone, Synovus; Brianna Wilson, Southern Point Staffing; Milan Patel, Indusa Investments; Clifton Bush, Albany Area Primary Health Care; Alvita Swain; Strive2Thrive; Jacqueline Nicholson, Albany State University; Rob Collins, NEOS Technologies, and Tau Kadhi, Albany State University.
Category winners were selected from among the category finalists. The 2020 Albany Under 40 Young Professional of the Year, selected by the volunteer panel from among the category winners, will be announced at the Albany Area Chamber’s 111th annual meeting.
Category winners included:
♦ Arts, Entertainment, Culinary Arts, Events, Tourism and Hospitality: Harry McKenny Day, Flint River Extertainment Complex;
♦ Civics, Defense, Government and Public Affairs: Kalandria Peterson-Kearney, Albany Police Department;
♦ Financial and Insurance Services: Robert Bradley Abell, Hutchins Clenney Rumsey Huckaby P.C.;
♦ Innovation and Start-up: Victoria Gatsby-Green Brackins, Victoria Gatsby International;
♦ Journalism, Marketing and Public Relations: Kerri Copello, FOX 31 News;
♦ Legal: William F. Underwood III, Law Offices of William F. Underwood III;
♦ Manufacturing, Service Industries, Energy and Architecture: Sherrer Massey Hester, Indusa Developments;
♦ Medicine and Health Care: Jake Lee Evans, Dental Partners of Southwest Georgia;
♦ Nonprofit Services: O’tessa Nicole Pelham, Albany Elite Sports;
♦ Sports, Wellness and Fitness: Troy Griggs, Albany Area YMCA;
♦ Technology: David Anderson, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany;
♦ Youth & Education: Sarah E. Holloway, Dougherty County School System.
