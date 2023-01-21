Colquitt man enters guilty plea on firearm charge in federal court

Nine individuals are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia communities.

 File Photo

MACON – Nine individuals are facing federal drug and firearms charges alleging their participation in the armed distribution of large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia communities.

The federal indictment charged the following defendants:

Recommended for you

Tags

More News