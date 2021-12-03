TIFTON — Nine students have been selected as School of Agriculture and Natural Resources (SANR) Leaders at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
SANR Leaders include Chrys Milner, an agricultural education major from Tifton; Brittany Braddy, an agricultural education major from Mount Vernon; Charley Lollis, an agricultural communication major from Perry; Lindsey Winzell, an agricultural education major from Cairo; Caleb Warren, an agribusiness major from Warner Robins; Justin Nichols, an agricultural education major with an agricultural studies concentration and a minor in agricultural communication from Rochelle; Ivey Cook, an agricultural education major from Ty Ty; Bridget Dixon, an agricultural communication major from Kite; and Jamya Barnett, an agriculture major from Wauchula, Fla.
SANR Academic and Career Coordinator Suzanne Bentley said the students play a key role in the growth of the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
“Working with these nine SANR Leaders is truly a privilege,” Bentley said. “We have a strong team with a diverse talent pool, which makes them a dynamic, well-rounded team. These students tackle all tasks given to them, and they serve the SANR well.”
Selection for the SANR Leaders was based on grade-point average, club/organization activity, and leadership skills. The members of the group will be prominent at events sponsored by the SANR, Stallion Days, and other recruitment opportunities.
“Serving and advocating for the School of Agriculture and Natural Resources has been the best opportunity of my year,” Nichols said. “The SANR is where students become family on ABAC’s campus, and the foundation for success is laid. I hope to take my passion for the SANR and help other students develop the same appreciation in their time on and off-campus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.