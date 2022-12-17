No deal: Albany, Dougherty County still split on split of sales tax dollars

Negotiations over the distribution of sales tax dollars between the city of Albany and Dougherty County has stalled, with the Dougherty County Commission on Friday rejecting an offer from the city by voting to maintain the same split of 40% for the county and 60% for the city. 

 File Photo

ALBANY – The Dougherty County Commission seemingly ended discussions on the split of a 1% sales tax with the city of Albany on Friday when it effectively rejected an offer made to try to break an impasse.

County commissioners voted unanimously to support the same traditional formula for the local-option sales tax that calls for the city to receive 60 percent, with 40 percent going to the county.

Tags