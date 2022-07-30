'Not out of the woods yet:' COVID surge subsiding, but disease still dangerous

Dr. James Black

 File Photo

ALBANY – The medical community is cautiously optimistic that the current surge in COVID-19 has peaked in the Albany area, but the return of students to area schools remains a concern as the disease that has killed more than a million Americans remains a force to be reckoned with.

These occasional surges in cases will be part of the new normal, at least for the foreseeable future, according to Dr. James Black, director of emergency medicine at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.