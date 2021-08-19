OCILLA – Republican candidate for Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper announced a major round of endorsements from nearly every Republican member of the Georgia State Senate. This group features a cohort of conservative legislators and leaders in their communities who have served alongside Harper.
“I am humbled and grateful to have the support of so many solid leaders from the Georgia Legislature, as well as the expertise of such a seasoned and hard-working campaign team,” Harper said. “These endorsements show that our campaign has the momentum to go the distance for local and family farmers, consumers, and hard-working Georgia families. I look forward to continuing to travel the state and share our message as we fight for Georgia’s No. 1 industry and secure a strong win for all Georgians as their next Agriculture Commissioner.”
Endorsing state senators include:
♦ John Albers
♦ Jason Anavitarte
♦ Brandon Beach
♦ Matt Brass
♦ Dean Burke
♦ Max Burns
♦ Bill Cowsert
♦ Clint Dixon
♦ Greg Dolezal
♦ Mike Dugan
♦ Frank Ginn
♦ Steve Gooch
♦ Russ Goodman
♦ Marty Harbin
♦ Bo Hatchett
♦ Billy Hickman
♦ Chuck Hufstetler
♦ Burt Jones
♦ John F. Kennedy
♦ Kay Kirkpatrick
♦ Sheila McNeill
♦ Jeff Mullis
♦ Chuck Payne
♦ Randy Robertson
♦ Brian Strickland
♦ Carden Summers
♦ Lindsey Tippins
♦ Ben Watson
The Harper Campaign also announced the hiring of key team members, who together bring years of expertise and experience to his campaign.
