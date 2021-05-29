ALBANY -- While the COVID virus lingers in southwest Georgia, officials say that with the growing number of people that have been vaccinated, an end to the virus is now in sight. And one of those officials urged southwest Georgians to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“After more than 14 months of our COVID-19 battle, a return to more normal activities certainly has been a long time coming," Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner said. "Memorial Day weekend is not only a solemn time to show our respect and gratitude to military heroes who gave their lives in service of our country and to share our support with their families, it is the unofficial beginning of summer.
"The best way to ensure you remain healthy as you enjoy summer activities is to get a COVID-19 vaccine. We believe our surge in cases last summer and in early 2021 were directly related to holiday gatherings. The difference now is we have a powerful weapon to prevent illness. COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and they provide the best protection for you and your family. Please be cautious and safe as you celebrate summer, and – if you haven’t rolled up your sleeve yet – consider getting vaccinated right away."
The latest COVID numbers released by Phoebe show:
-- Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 25;
-- Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center: 2;
-- Total COVID-19 patients at Phoebe Worth Medical Center: 0;
-- Total inpatients recovered: 2,350;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital: 266;
-- Total COVID-related deaths at Phoebe Sumter: 70;
-- Total vaccines administered – 55,594.
Officials with Fair Count and CORE announced a number of vaccination events in the region as part of the organizations' #CountMeIn campaign. The events are scheduled:
Wednesday, noon-3 p.m.: Sandtrap Club parking lot: 1412 Radium Springs Road, Albany
June 5, noon-3 p.m.: Sandtrap Club parking lot: 1412 Radium Springs Road, Albany
June 13, 1-4 p.m.: Jones Chapel AME: 317 Railroad St., Sylvester
June 13, 1-5 p.m.: Merritt Funeral Home: 305 MLK Jr St., Colquitt
June 19, 8:30 a.m.-noon, 19473 Hartford St., Edison
Phoebe’s latest vaccination information is available at www.phoebehealth.com.
