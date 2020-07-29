ALBANY -- A woman was shot and killed and a man shot several times on the 2300 block of West Gordon Ave. late Tuesday night, the Albany Police Department said in a news release Wednesday morning.
Police said Bykia Washington, who was in the passenger seat of a silver Chevrolet Malibu when responding APD officers arrived, was deceased at the scene from several gunshot wounds. The man on the driver's side of the vehicle, identified by police as Ta'Tayius Hawkins, had been shot several times.
APD said in an initial news release that officers were working a wreck that occurred in the same block that might possibly be connected to the shooting.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Washington's death is the ninth homicide in the city this year.
