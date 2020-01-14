ORLANDO, Fla. — OneBlood, the local not-for-profit blood center serving Florida and the majority of the Southeast, announced recently that it will send blood to Puerto Rico following a series of earthquakes.
Widespread destruction and the lack of electricity on the island is preventing blood centers in Puerto Rico from operating.
To ensure a ready blood supply locally and to be able to continue assisting Puerto Rico, OneBlood encourages all eligible donors to donate. To find a donor center or Big Red Bus near you, simply visit www.oneblood.org.
OneBlood has assisted Puerto Rico in the past, including during Hurricane Maria, Hurricane Irma and when the island was impacted by the Zika virus.
