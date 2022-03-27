Most Thursdays, about 40 employees with Albany Public Works, the city's Facilities Management Department and other employees work to clean an area that has been selected by an Albany City Commission member.
Since the city of Albany's Clean Sweep program was started 14 months ago, the efforts have netted 2,515 large commercial garbage bags picked up and the removal of 710 tons of yard debris.
ALBANY – One bag of trash, one ton of debris, one neighborhood at a time ... the city of Albany is putting a dent in litter in residential areas with the popular Operation Clean Sweep campaign.
“We’ve had a lot of positive response for what we’re trying to do to clean up the community,” Stacey Rowe, the Public Works director for the city of Albany, said.
One of the goals of the program is that once Public Works staff, other city departments and partnering companies sweep through an area the residents will buy into keeping their streets clean. The concept has taken hold in some areas and not so much in others, but overall Rowe said he thinks people are getting the message.
“We’re not where we are (with) wanting the community to (help), but I have seen a good bit less litter,” he said.
“That’s a lot of trash,” Rowe said. “We have repaired 242 alleys in this program. Since this program started, 1,060 trees have been trimmed. During this program 1,200 catch basins and storm drains have been cleaned. We’ve trimmed limbs around street lights. There’s been a lot of work that’s been accomplished.”
Nearly every Thursday, about 40 employees with Public Works, the city's Facilities Management Department and other employees hit an area that has been selected by an Albany City Commission member. LRL Ventures, which contracts with the city to provide mowing services, and garbage removal company Concrete Enterprises also send workers out to help.
“They (companies) also participate, and there’s no additional charge,” Rowe said. “They just want to participate to help make this happen.”
The spruce-ups have hit parts of each of the six commission wards, and some have been cleaned more than once.
“Based on round one, these areas where we’re going back, we’re not seeing as much litter,” Rowe said. “Could we improve, could citizens do a better job? Yes, but I am seeing the needle move in a positive direction.
“For right now, it’s very popular with the commission and we’re having such good feedback from the community. I see it continuing in the direction we’re going.”
