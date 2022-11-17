thumbnail_protest 7.jpg

One doctor – Dr. Mahendra Amin – is behind abuses at the Ocilla ICE detention facility between 2017 and 2020, officials said.

 File Photo: Rachel & Ron Elizondo

ATLANTA – An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center in Georgia allowed an off-site doctor to perform unwanted gynecological procedures on detained women in a failure of human rights, the bipartisan U.S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has found.

“Female detainees in Georgia were subjected by a [Department of Homeland Security]-contracted doctor to excessive, invasive, and often unnecessary gynecological surgeries and procedures, with repeated failures to obtain informed medical consent,” Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., the panel’s chairman, said during a hearing Tuesday. He also called the detainees' treatment "nightmarish" and a "disgrace."

