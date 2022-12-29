WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia veterans afford mental health and substance abuse treatment is on its way to the president’s desk to become law.
Ossoff’s bipartisan bill will eliminate copays for veterans’ first three outpatient mental health or substance abuse treatment visits each year, helping more veterans get the help they need.
Some veterans are currently required to pay out-of-pocket for outpatient treatment services when seeking treatment through the VA, an unnecessary obstacle for veterans seeking help.
Ossoff introduced the bipartisan REMOVE Copays Act earlier this year with Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., co-sponsored the bill.
“My bipartisan bill will eliminate copays for three mental health appointments per year for veterans, and I brought Republicans and Democrats together to get this done,” Ossoff said. “My office is standing by to assist Georgia’s veterans at ossoff.senate.gov.”
“Every veteran was willing to pay the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy every day," Cramer said. "We should ensure they have access to care they need. Removing copays for veterans for three mental health appointments annually prioritizes both their mental and physical health. It is a key way to support them as they adjust to civilian life."
Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., introduced companion legislation in the U.S. House. Ossoff’s bipartisan bill passed as part of this year’s government omnibus bill.