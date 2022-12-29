th.jpg

Veterans can now get help with mental health and substance abuse issues at clinics like the one at Robins Air Force Base near Warner Robins.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s bipartisan bill to help Georgia veterans afford mental health and substance abuse treatment is on its way to the president’s desk to become law.

Ossoff’s bipartisan bill will eliminate copays for veterans’ first three outpatient mental health or substance abuse treatment visits each year, helping more veterans get the help they need.

