ATHENS -- As holiday giving trends toward experiences over gifts, Georgia River Network and Satilla Riverkeeper are teaming up to offer the perfect experience for river lovers.
For a fifth consecutive year, Georgia River Network and Satilla Riverkeeper are giving river enthusiasts the opportunity for a spring respite on southeast Georgia’s Satilla River.
Paddle Georgia Spring on the Satilla, a two-day, 21-mile canoe and kayak adventure on the blackwater river, is set for April 3-5. Online registration opens Friday at 8 a.m. at https://garivers.org/spring-on-the-satilla/. Spaces are limited to the first 130 registrants.
“Family time together on the river when the weather warms is the ideal gift for those looking for something more than electronics and ugly sweaters this holiday season,” Rena Ann Peck, the Georgia River Network executive director, said.
The event includes on-river camping; two full days of paddling; educational programs; catered breakfasts, lunches and dinners; opportunities to learn chemical water monitoring, as well as games and other activities.
“This is a great trip for individuals or families that have always dreamed of doing an overnight canoe/kayak trip but weren’t quite sure how to go about it,” Paddle Georgia Coordinator Joe Cook said in a news release. “We’ve taken the guesswork out of the logistics of vehicle shuttles, meals and camping, and the flatwater paddling is an easy introduction to canoeing and kayaking for first-timers.”
Organizers say the purpose of the trip is to engage citizens in protecting the Satilla and Georgia’s other rivers while raising money to help protect these waterways. The event will also highlight Satilla Riverkeeper’s efforts to establish a recreational boating trail on the river.
Satilla Riverkeeper has been instrumental in organizing the Satilla River Water Trail with intensive technical assistance from Georgia River Network. The Satilla River Water Trail is a recreational boating trail with designated public access points along a 175-mile stretch of the river.
The water trail was officially established in fall 2016 with the development of signage, brochures, maps, a website and more.
“The water trail not only serves as an important source of tourism and economic development for local communities but also as a way to bring attention to the river as an valuable resource that needs protection,” Gwyneth Moody, GRN’s director of programs and outreach, said.
Registration fees range $120-$235 per person and include all meals for the weekend, tent campsite, shuttles to the river and all education programs.
For those without their own boats, canoe and kayak rentals will be offered through event sponsor, Southeast Adventure Outfitters in St. Simons.
Georgia River Network is a statewide organization working to ensure a clean water legacy by engaging and empowering Georgians to protect, restore and enjoy state rivers from the mountains to the coast.
Satilla Riverkeeper’s mission is to protect, restore, and educate about the ecological values and unique beauty of the Satilla River. The organization works to insure adequate quality and quantity of water in the Satilla River for all uses.