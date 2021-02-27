AMERICUS – Phoebe Sumter Medical Center has announced the appointment of two new members to the hospital’s Board of Directors, Edward Jackson and Alton Marcus Sr.
“We are excited to have Mr. Jackson and Mr. Marcus join the Phoebe Sumter hospital board," Phoebe Sumter Medical Center CEO Brandi Lunneborg said in a news release. "As long-time residents of the area, both bring knowledge and enthusiasm to the board that will greatly benefit the communities we serve. Our Board of Directors is comprised of a dedicated team of volunteer community leaders who are committed to ensuring our region has access to the highest quality health care.”
Born and raised in Plains, Jackson said he is excited to serve his community in a new way. Jackson has worked for New Horizons Habitat for Humanity for eight years and currently serves as the agency's deputy director. Throughout his career with Habitat for Humanity, he has helped families become home owners. He is involved in many civic organizations, including Americus-Sumter Rotary Club, a participant in the 2020-2021 South Georgia LEADS program, and Director of Guide Right – a national service program sponsored by Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity for the education and occupational guidance of youth.
“With me being in my early 30s, I feel this is a great opportunity for me to help bridge the gap between the younger generation and health care," Jackson said. "I think young adults do not always have health care at the top of their mind, so this is a chance for me to educate them on the importance of health care and that they can trust our local health care system."
Marcus has been a member of the Americus community for more than 20 years. He is the district manager for Dollar Tree Stores and owns a small real estate and property management company. Marcus says he is excited for this opportunity to be involved in the community in a different capacity.
“As I am getting older, I am realizing the importance of having quality health care close to home," he said. "Phoebe Sumter plays an important role in our region. Our health care system not only contributes to our physical health, it provides economic growth to the community. I am excited to be a part of that."
As a true not-for-profit health system, PSMC is operated by a volunteer board made up of employees and members from the communities it serves. The board members are committed to ensuring patients receive the best care while also helping to make a positive impact on the region as employers, community partners and an engine for economic growth.
Current, PSMC board members include include: Robbie Latimore, chairman; Frederick McLaughlin, vice chairman; and Brian Church, Dr. Kristin Collier, John Crisp, RN Sandra Daniel, Bardin Hooks, Jackson, Dr. Dale Lawson, Marcus, Vic Patel, Scott Steiner and Dr. Sandra Zornes.
