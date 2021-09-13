ALBANY -- Albany Technical College President Anthony O. Parker will deliver a State of the College address on Wednesday at 11 a.m., direct from the Albany Technical College YouTube Channel. Due to COVID-19 health conditions in the community, the decision has been made to hold the Sept. 15 presentation in a virtual format. The Albany Technical CollegeYouTube link is https://www.youtube.com/user/albanytech1.
Parker will highlight Albany Tech’s graduation and job placement rates and how the college measures up within the seven-county Service Delivery Area. Information will be presented on current enrollment, retention and Technical College System of Georgia goals. Parker’s remarks also will list new programs of study at the college and information about academic initiatives.
Other information showcased in the presentation includes:
· Some of the accomplishments achieved in academic years 2020 and academic year 2021;
· Challenges coming up in academic year 2022;
· The status and progress toward facility expansion and investments.
Parker will discuss capital outlay project needs for Diesel and Automotive Collision Repair, a proposed Public Safety Center, and back-filled expansion of programs in the existing Center of Excellence in Information Technology and Electronics building.
