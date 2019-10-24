ALBANY — The many Partners in Excellence that contribute to the Dougherty County School System received time in the spotlight at the Albany Chamber of Commerce Rise n' Shine breakfast on Thursday.
Among them, Mitchell EMC, was named Partner of the Year.
Students from Merry Acres Middle School, Dougherty Comprehensive High School, Monroe Comprehensive High School, International Studies Elementary Charter School and Lamar Reese Magnet School of the Arts took part in the program.
Jay Sharpe, a principal of U-Save-It Pharmacy, one of the sponsors for the event, spoke of an encounter he had at Little Caesar's recently with his science teacher from Albany Middle School.
Sharpe's child, who was with him at the time, asked who the man was.
"He was my teacher, and he was good to me," he replied to his child.
Sharpe used the interaction to show that he, and often many others, are not in the habit of expressing gratitude to teachers.
Procter & Gamble was the other sponsor of the event.
Prior to the introduction of 37 new Partners in Excellence, Chamber Education Committee Chairman Chandu Kuntawala remarked on how important partners are to the development of schools as well as the children occupying the classrooms.
"Education and work development is critical to economic improvement," Kuntawala said.
DCCS Superintendent Ken Dyer spoke on the system's increased dual enrollment and graduation rates to demonstrate that improvement is being seen, something the partners have had a role in.
"I don't care why you do it, but I am glad you do," Dyer said of the partners' investment.
Dyer said that improvement will continue. He announced during his remarks at the breakfast that a logistics supply chain is in the process of being set up at the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy via the preparation of 40 garden boxes.
It is part of an effort to give back to the community.
"We appreciate what you do for the community, we will do the same for you," Dyer said.
Mitchell EMC, a partner to Lamar Reese, was recognized as Partner of the Year for the company's 20 years of service.
The tables at the breakfast included representation from the individual schools, which participated in a table decoration contest. Northside Elementary School won first place, and Sherwood Acres Elementary School won second place.